ALICE IN CHAINS To Kick Off North American Tour In Boston

Alice In Chains has announced the first run of must-see shows for 2018 - a North American headline tour that kicks off April 28th at the House Of Blues in Boston. Dates are listed below and ticket info can be found here.

Over the course of their remarkable career, Alice In Chains has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions. They remain one of the most successful and influential American rock bands of all time.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

30 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

May

1 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

3 - Washington DC - Anthem

4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

7 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

16 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

19 - Philadelphia, PA - WMMR BBQ

(Photo - Johnny Buzzerio)