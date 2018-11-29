ALICE IN CHAINS To Play Russia For The First Time Ever In June 2019

The Russian news agency TASS is reporting that Alice In Chains will play their first ever concerts in Russia in 2019. A representative of the Melnitsa concert agency confirmed the dates:

"Legendary Alice In Chains will visit Russia for the first time playing big shows in two (Russian) capitals. On June 18, the band will perform at the A2 Green Concert club in St. Petersburg, and on June 20 at the Adrenaline Stadium in Moscow."

During the world tour, which kicks off in March 2019, the musicians will also visit New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Estonia and Finland.

In addition:

"We are excited to announce that we will be touring across the UK and Europe in May and June 2019 with special guest Black Rebel Motorcycle Club," reads a message from Alice In Chains.

The above mentioned tour kicks off on May 23rd in Glasgow, Scotland, and concludes on June 13th in Tallinn, Estonia. Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM. Visit aliceinchains.com for the band's complete live itinerary, and ticket links for all shows.

Back in May, Alice In Chains introduced their new album Rainier Fog (BMG) by releasing “The One You Know”, a video directed by Adam Mason that featured an electrifying performance interspersed with cryptic cinematic scenes. Three months and a #1 album later, the band and Mason are furthering the storyline with a video for latest single, “Never Fade”.

“The ‘Never Fade’ video is a continuation of ‘The One You Know',” says vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. “The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best - play live and tell a story with our music.”

The multi-platinum quartet (vocalist-guitarist Jerry Cantrell, DuVall, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez) has spent the past several months playing sold-out shows around the world in support of Rainier Fog (click here to listen), which hit #1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart.

Rainier Fog is Alice In Chains’ first album in five years and saw them record in their hometown of Seattle in more than 20 years (worth noting that the album title is a tribute to Seattle). They worked at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s self-titled Alice In Chains album (back when the studio was known as Bad Animals). The Rainier Fog recording process also saw the band spend time at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles and at the Nashville studio of producer Nick Raskulinecz. Rainier Fog is the third straight Alice In Chains album recorded with Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. The album was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).

(Photo - Scott Dachroeden)