ALICE IN CHAINS To Release "The One You Know" Single, Music Video Tomorrow; Teaser Streaming
May 3, 2018, 38 minutes ago
Alice In Chains have released a teaser for the new single and video "The One You Know", out tomorrow, Friday, May 4th at 6 AM, PDT / 9 AM, EDT. The song is the first single from the band's much-anticipated follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Due out later this year, the new album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with Nick Raskulinecz, who produced both The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and its predecessor, 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.The second leg of Alice In Chains' North American headline tour kicks off August 22nd at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. The new dates are part of a worldwide trek that will see Alice In Chains performing across North America and Europe. Dates are listed below and ticket info can be found here.
May
3 - Washington DC - Anthem
4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion
5 - Virginia Beach - WNOR Lunatic Luau
7 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
8 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
12 - St. Louis, MO - Pointfest
13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion
15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
16 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
19 - Philadelphia, PA - WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion
June
16 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
17 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Grona Lund
21 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
25 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival
28 - Padua, Italy - Sherwood
30 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Open Air Wien
July
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt
4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
8 - Belford, France - Les Eurockeennes 30
10 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro
13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
14 - Lisboa, Portugal - NOS Alive
17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea
18 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Caesarea
August
22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amp
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
September
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
(Photo - Johnny Buzzerio)