ALICE IN CHAINS - "Would?" Featured In Trailer For Season Two Of The Punisher

January 10, 2019, 40 minutes ago

"Would?" by Alice In Chains, which appeared on the band's Dirt album, is featured in the trailer for season two of the Marvel series, The Punisher, airing exclusively on Netflix beginning January 18th. Watch the trailer below.

A series description reads: Determined to help a friend with powerful enemies, Frank Castle does battle with a relentless new foe and an enemy with scars that won't heal.

 



