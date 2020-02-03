ALIEN WEAPONRY Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the thrash metal band, Alien Weaponry, while they were on tour with Black Label Society and The Black Dahlia Murder.

Alien Weaponry is currently supporting their debut album, Tū. The band perform next on February 8 at Tuki Festival in Glendhu, New Zealand. Find their tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Piotr Kwasnik)