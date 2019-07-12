ALIEN WEAPONRY Premier "Blinded" Music Video

New Zealand based thrash metal trio, Alien Weaponry, have release a music video for their single, "Blinded"

The song is physically available on the almost sold out Ahi Kā 7 Inch Single (A-side: “Ahi Kā”, B-side: “Blinded”) now and talks about the difficulty of relationships. It focuses on how hard it is to reconcile and see through all the confusion when you’re a teenager and travel around the world to play your music while trying to keep a relationship working. It is deeply personal and very touching, since probably everyone has felt something similar to this at least once in their lives. Watch the new video below. Order the single here.

"The song has very personal meaning for me (Lewis), but we wanted the video to leave things more open, so people can interpret it their own way. Piotr and Dwayne have really captured the notion of altered realities that we were going for, and we hope people will find their own messages in the images and the music," says Lewis de Jong.

Alien Weaponry have announced their next run of dates in the US and Canada. The band will join forces with legendary metal bands Black Label Society and The Black Dahlia Murder for a month long tour this fall. The trek kicks off September 11 in Ventura, CA and concludes on October 12 at the inaugural Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, TN. A complete list of dates is below. Following those dates, the band has scheduled a string of headline dates. They start October 13 in Kansas City, MO and run through October 26 in Seattle, WA.

Tour dates:

September (with Black Label Society and Black Dahlia Murder)

11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

16 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

25 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Town Center

27 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

28 - Belvedere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

30 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

October (with Black Label Society and Black Dahlia Murder)

1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10 - Destin, FL - Club LA

12 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival *

October

13 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

16 - Window Rock, AZ - Window Rock Sports Center

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

20 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

21 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theatre

24 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

26 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

* festival

(Photo - Piotr Kwasnik)