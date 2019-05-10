ALIEN WEAPONRY Premiere Music Video For "Ahi Kā"

New Zealand based thrash metal trio, Alien Weaponry, have released a music video for their new single, "Ahi Kā". The song represents the first new material from the band since releasing their 2018 debut album, Tū. The track is also featured on Adult Swim's new, streaming-only compilation record Metal Swim 2. Watch the video below.

"'Ahi Kā' was inspired by the Auckland city council's decision to burn down what was considered to be the unsightly indigenous Maori village of Okahu Bay in advance of Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 visit," Alien Weaponry's singer-guitarist Lewis de Jong says of the track. Which, like many of the band's songs, is sung in New Zealand's indigenous language of Te Reo Māori. "The eviction sparked a 40-year battle for the native Ngati Whatua to reclaim their land, including protests and battles with the police. Amid worldwide criticism, a small portion of the original land was ultimately returned with an apology and some compensation."