ALIEN WEAPONRY Premiere New Single "Ahi Kā"

New Zealand based thrash metal trio Alien Weaponry have released a brand new single ahead of their first-ever headlining tour in North America. The track, titled "Ahi Kā" premiered today exclusively via Billboard, and marks the first new material from the band since their 2018 debut album, 'Tū'. Listen to the song here.

In addition to the premiere of "Ahi Kā", Alien Weaponry is excited to share that the song will be featured on Adult Swim's new compilation record Metal Swim 2, which comes out tomorrow (May 3). Along with the latest from Alien Weaponry, the record features new tracks from Akvan, Author & Punisher, Baroness, Botanist, Dark Castle, Dreadnought, Eyehategod, Kat Katz + Andy Gibbs from Thou, Nervosa, Oathbreaker, Sunn O))), The Body, Vile Creature, and Volahn.

The Metal Swim 2 compilation was curated by Laura Sterritt who offers, "The spirit of metal manifests for listeners in all kinds of ways: as an art form, as an emotional outlet, and just good ol' fashioned fun. I was excited to curate this group of forerunners from metal's wide swath of sub-genres, so both longtime metalheads and newcomers alike could find something within that resonates with them."

Alien Weaponry will start their Tūmatauenga Tour in North America this weekend. The 16-city trek begins May 4 at Domination Festival in Mexico City, MX and concludes on May 29 at The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, CA.