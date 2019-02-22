ALIEN WEAPONRY Shake Europe; RNZ Documentary Episode 1 Streaming

RNZ meet Alien Weaponry at their home in Waipū, Northland, as they prepare to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Check out episode 1 below and watch the full series at this location.

Three teenagers known as Alien Weaponry, from a tiny town in the small South Pacific nation of New Zealand, have managed to capture the imaginations of people all over the world with their unique thrash metal sound and commanding live performances. Last year saw the trio's first ever North American tour.

This May, Alien Weaponry are set to return to North America on their first-ever headline tour. The trek also features stops at a handful of festivals. The run kicks off May 3rd - 4th at Domination Festival in Mexico and runs through May 29th in Los Angeles, CA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The guys are eager to return to North America, "We had an awesome time touring with Ministry in 2018, and we are so excited to be coming back. We can't wait to see more of America and put on some sick shows for you all."

If you missed the band live in 2018, watch this exclusive footage of their entire set from New York City's Irving Plaza, below:

Alien Weaponry tour dates are listed below.

May

3-4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Domination Festival *

6 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room at House of Blues

7 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock - House of Blues

8 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter *

12 - Washington, DC - DC9

13 - Boston, MA - Middle East

15 - New York, NY - Saint Vitus

16 - Montreal, QC - L'Esco

17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

19 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air *

22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

24 - 5/26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *

26 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

28 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

* - festival date