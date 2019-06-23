ALIEN WEAPONRY - Thousands Of Copenhell Festival Attendees Pay Respect To Band And Māori Culture With Haka Performance

According to New Zealand's NewsHub, an estimated 6,000 metal fans performed the haka alongside New Zealand's own Te Reo Māori thrash metal band, Alien Weaponry, at Denmark's Copenhell festival over the weekend.

Kane Harnett-Mutu taught the predicted 6,000 metalheads how to respond to Alien Weaponry's opening haka, at the request of Copenhell's communications chief, Morten Skovgaard. The trio were shocked when the audience suddenly started taking part.

"I think I'm possibly in love with Denmark now," drummer Henry de Jong told the camera. "I loved it, you guys did so well. The whole show, you guys were amazing.

"I don't think we've had a haka that size at one of our shows... to have a few-thousand people doing it is absolutely mind-blowing."

The haka is a ceremonial dance or challenge in Māori culture. It is performed to welcome distinguished guests, or to acknowledge great achievements, occasions or funerals. New Zealand sports teams' practice of performing a haka before their international matches has made the haka more widely known around the world.

Alien Weaponry will release a strictly limited 7" vinyl on July 7, including the two brand new songs, “Ahi Kā” snd “Blinded”.

The three teenagers are celebrated worldwide as one of the hottest newcomer metal bands. After releasing the debut album Tū in 2018, they toured Europe, North America, Australia and their home country of New Zealand extensively. They played the biggest festivals around the world and supported the legendary Ministry in the US. In 2019 they’ll go one step further by playing headline tours in the US and Europe and supporting Slayer on their last show in Germany ever.

Alien Weaponry on the two new songs:

"Ahi Ka" - “In 1952, in preparation for a Royal visit by Her Majesty the Queen, the Auckland City Council, in a misguided attempt to beautify the city, evicted the local Ngāti Whātua people from their village at Ōkahu Bay and burned it to the ground.”

"Blinded" - “Relationships are difficult to understand at the best of times but when you are 16 and on tour all over the world these things are bound to get confusing and hard to reconcile. Blinded is about a very personal trip down this rabbit hole. We have had a very busy touring schedule ever since the release of Tū and we are stoked we managed to record two new tracks in the short break we had back home in New Zealand. We can’t wait to play the new songs live!“

The new 7 Inch is the first new material since the debut album and is strictly limited to 400 pieces. Pre-order here.