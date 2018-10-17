ALIEN WEAPONRY To Make North American Debut Opening Up For MINISTRY

Three teenagers, known as Alien Weaponry, from a tiny town in the small South Pacific nation of New Zealand have managed to capture the imaginations of people all over the world with their unique thrash metal sound and commanding live performances.

Alien Weaponry will be invading North American shores for the first time ever, supporting industrial legends Ministry. The tour starts November 21st in San Francisco, CA and runs through December 21st in Los Angeles, CA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Sirius XM Liquid Metal's Jose Mangin cannot wait until they make their North American debut, "Alien Weaponry is one of the most remarkable bands on our station right now! Fans continue to be turned on to their music through SiriusXM, and we love helping fans discover new killer music! This band is seriously one of our favorites and will be part of our Devil's Dozen"of the year for sure! We're f'in stoked that they're doing their first American tour, and we can't wait to see them live!"

November

21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

December

1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Message from the band regarding the tour: