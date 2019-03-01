ALIEN WEAPONRY To Release Limited Edition Coloured Splatter Vinyl LP Version Of Debut Album On Record Store Day 2019

In 2018, Alien Weaponry released their blistering debut album, Tū, on the world via Napalm Records. Short for Tumatauenga, the Māori god of war, "Tū" also means to stand strong and proud, and, most importantly, to stand for something. The notion is reflected in the album artwork, which includes the traditional moko kanohi (facial tattoos) of the Māori warrior.

In celebration of Record Store Day, Alien Weaponry have announced an exclusive version of Tu. This exclusive Orange / Brown Splatter LP+7inch is limited to 500 copies and will only be available in the US and Canada on Record Store Day Saturday April 13th, 2019.

“You guys have been amping on our vinyl hard out so we thought it would be awesome to do something special for Record Store Day. We are stoked that our offering was officially accepted so here it is ... our WICKED orange/brown splatter limited edition vinyl of Tū .. grab yours on April 13.”

This May, Alien Weaponry are set to return to North America on their first-ever headline tour. The trek also features stops at a handful of festivals. The run kicks off May 3rd - 4th at Domination Festival in Mexico and runs through May 29th in Los Angeles, CA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The guys are eager to return to North America, "We had an awesome time touring with Ministry in 2018, and we are so excited to be coming back. We can't wait to see more of America and put on some sick shows for you all."

If you missed the band live in 2018, watch this exclusive footage of their entire set from New York City's Irving Plaza, below:

Alien Weaponry tour dates are listed below.

May

3-4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Domination Festival *

6 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room at House of Blues

7 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock - House of Blues

8 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter *

12 - Washington, DC - DC9

13 - Boston, MA - Middle East

15 - New York, NY - Saint Vitus

16 - Montreal, QC - L'Esco

17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

19 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air *

22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

24 - 5/26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *

26 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

28 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

* - festival date