ALIEN WEAPONRY To Release Strictly Limited 7" Vinyl In July

New Zealand based thrash metal trio, Alien Weaponry, will release a strictly limited 7" vinyl on July 7, including the two brand new songs, “Ahi Kā” snd “Blinded”.

The three teenagers are celebrated worldwide as one of the hottest newcomer metal bands. After releasing the debut album Tū in 2018, they toured Europe, North America, Australia and their home country of New Zealand extensively. They played the biggest festivals around the world and supported the legendary Ministry in the US. In 2019 they’ll go one step further by playing headline tours in the US and Europe and supporting Slayer on their last show in Germany ever.

Alien Weaponry on the two new songs:

"Ahi Ka" - “In 1952, in preparation for a Royal visit by Her Majesty the Queen, the Auckland City Council, in a misguided attempt to beautify the city, evicted the local Ngāti Whātua people from their village at Ōkahu Bay and burned it to the ground.”

"Blinded" - “Relationships are difficult to understand at the best of times but when you are 16 and on tour all over the world these things are bound to get confusing and hard to reconcile. Blinded is about a very personal trip down this rabbit hole. We have had a very busy touring schedule ever since the release of Tū and we are stoked we managed to record two new tracks in the short break we had back home in New Zealand. We can’t wait to play the new songs live!“

The new 7 Inch is the first new material since the debut album and is strictly limited to 400 pieces. Pre-order here.

(Photo - Piotr Kwasnik)