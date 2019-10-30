ALIGN THE TIDE Release Music Video For "Blacklist" Single

Hot on the heels of their recent record release, rising Maltese metal band, Align The Tide, has dropped a brand new video for their latest single, “Blacklist”. The song is found on the band’s sophomore album, Dead Religion, that’s available now via Cleopatra Records.

Commenting on the new song, vocalist/guitarist Kyle Farrugia says, “”Blacklist” - Every individual's personal black book of everybody that is hated by him or her. Taking form in the eyes of a psychopathic killer and hired gun, This song is anger-filled and bound to fuel you up with hateful-energy all throughout the track. Heavy grooves and rhythm in this track will keep you bobbing your head and it's instrumental simplicity makes it a song that can be easily memorized.”

Align The Tide was formed in Mellieħa, Malta during 2015. After experimentation with different styles and lineups, founding members Danny Dalli (drums / vocals) and Kyle Farrugia (vocals / lead guitar) enlisted Nikki Buttigieg (rhythm guitar) and Gabriel Camilleri (bass) to help round out the band and define the band’s unique amalgam of thrash, groove and melodic metal sound they’ve become known for.

On their record Dead Religion, Align The Tide takes listeners on an introspective journey with dark heavy lyrical themes that will shock and inspire, complemented with monster riffs and thundering drums.

Farrugia adds about the record, “Dead Religion is catchy; it's heavy; it's toe-tapping and enjoyable. Each track has its single thing that distinguishes itself from the other tracks. Other than that, they are very simple and easy to memorize and enjoy, which will play a very important role in live performances. Some songs are based on real life experiences, whilst some are concepts and stories which run through our mind every single day. Few topics may turn out to be morbid, but we'd like to think of them as wake up calls in order to open your mind and actually think about the situation at hand.”

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Comedown”

“Sicko Mode” (Travis Scott cover)

“Blacklist”

“Dead Religion”

“Dark Passenger”

“Retribution”

“Stillborn”

“Lucid Life”

“Welcome To Hell”

“The Golden Throne”

“Sicko Mode” video: