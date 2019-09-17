ALIGN THE TIDE Release TRAVIS SCOTT Cover “Sicko Mode”; Dead Religion Album Out In October

Hailing from the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, rising metal foursome Align The Tide will unleash a brutal album titled Dead Religion on October 18th with Cleopatra Records. Today, the band has unleashed a video for a crushing cover of hip-hop phenom Travis Scott’s hit song “Sicko Mode.”

Commenting on the new single vocalist/guitarist Kyle Farrugia says, “As we were slowly getting into the roots of nu metal and to further better our sound, we wanted to experiment with the rap side of things. It was challenging to transpose a rap song into metal, especially into our genre, and fit the same lyrical flow onto the track. Apart from it being a fun ride to record, write and perform this alternate version, it was a nice experience to go outside the box.”

Align The Tide was formed in Mellieħa, Malta during 2015. After experimentation with different styles and lineups, founding members Danny Dalli (drums/vocals) and Kyle Farrugia (vocals/lead guitar) enlisted Nikki Buttigieg (rhythm guitar) and Gabriel Camilleri (bass) to help round out the band and define the band’s unique amalgam of thrash, groove and melodic metal sound they’ve become known for.

On their record Dead Religion, Align The Tide takes listeners on an introspective journey with dark heavy lyrical themes that will shock and inspire, complemented with monster riffs and thundering drums.

Farrugia adds about the record, “Dead Religion is catchy; it's heavy; it's toe-tapping and enjoyable. Each track has its single thing that distinguishes itself from the other tracks. Other than that, they are very simple and easy to memorize and enjoy, which will play a very important role in live performances. Some songs are based on real life experiences, whilst some are concepts and stories which run through our mind every single day. Few topics may turn out to be morbid, but we'd like to think of them as wake up calls in order to open your mind and actually think about the situation at hand.”

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Comedown”

“Sicko Mode” (Travis Scott cover)

“Blacklist”

“Dead Religion”

“Dark Passenger”

“Retribution”

“Stillborn”

“Lucid Life”

“Welcome To Hell”

“The Golden Throne”

“Sicko Mode” video: