ALIGN THE TIDE Unleash New Single “Blacklist”

Rising Maltese metal force Align The Tide has shared a pummeling new single titled “Blacklist” from their annihilating new album, Dead Religion, that’s out on October 18th ia Cleopatra Records.

Commenting on the new single vocalist / guitarist Kyle Farrugia says, “This song speaks of nothing personal, but takes a rather different perspective: the one of a mercenary; a hired gun. Despite it not being inspirational or lacking any emotional meaning to the track, the guitars, drums and vocals turn it up to 11 in terms of rhythm and groove. The crazy energy that we unleash when performing could only describe it profoundly. Blacklist is one of the best songs on the record and is considered as a favourite by many people who have heard us play it live.”

Align The Tide was formed in Mellieħa, Malta during 2015. After experimentation with different styles and lineups, founding members Danny Dalli (drums / vocals) and Kyle Farrugia (vocals / lead guitar) enlisted Nikki Buttigieg (rhythm guitar) and Gabriel Camilleri (bass) to help round out the band and define the band’s unique amalgam of thrash, groove and melodic metal sound they’ve become known for.

On their record Dead Religion, Align The Tide takes listeners on an introspective journey with dark heavy lyrical themes that will shock and inspire, complemented with monster riffs and thundering drums.

Farrugia adds about the record, “Dead Religion is catchy; it's heavy; it's toe-tapping and enjoyable. Each track has its single thing that distinguishes itself from the other tracks. Other than that, they are very simple and easy to memorize and enjoy, which will play a very important role in live performances. Some songs are based on real life experiences, whilst some are concepts and stories which run through our mind every single day. Few topics may turn out to be morbid, but we'd like to think of them as wake up calls in order to open your mind and actually think about the situation at hand.”

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Comedown”

“Sicko Mode” (Travis Scott cover)

“Blacklist”

“Dead Religion”

“Dark Passenger”

“Retribution”

“Stillborn”

“Lucid Life”

“Welcome To Hell”

“The Golden Throne”

“Sicko Mode” video: