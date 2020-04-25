ALIZARIN Premiere New Single “Elegy Simulacra”

Cinematic rock metallers Alizarin have announced they will be releasing their sophomore album The Last Semblance this coming July and are excited to share the full-length's artwork plus track listing along with the premiere of lead single “Elegy Simulacra”. The nearly 8-minute epic prog track is described by the band as "one of the fastest tunes on the album. It's energetic, urgent, and driven by a persistent hypnotic riff. By the time the tune is complete the listener will feel they’ve been on one mind-bending journey, fully setting up the rest of the record."

Born out of the forward-thinking inclinations of guitarist/vocalist Josh Kay in late 2017, Alizarin is on a mission to explore unconventional rock music. In addition to Kay, the Los Angeles based group consists of Jon Damon on drums, Terran Fernandez on bass guitar, and Avelino Ramirez on keyboard.

Alizarin released their first full-length album, titled "Cast Zenith", in 2018 and is preparing to release their new album "The Last Semblance" in summer 2020. Unlike their strictly instrumental debut record, this follow up release features prominent vocals throughout. Rich harmonies and baritone resonance from Kay’s voice add a new dimension to the music, allowing the band’s sound to expand to truly uncharted territory.

The Last Semblance covers a wide spectrum of sonic landscapes and emphasizes the melodic journey over deliberate technique. Although Kay is the chief songwriter of Alizarin, the compositions on the new record focus on a balance of each instrument, with less of an emphasis on the domination of guitar solos and a greater exploration of what each musician is capable of. The album draws influence from such groups as Porcupine Tree, Haken, Alice In Chains, Opeth, Portishead, and many more. The results are a sound that is challenging to define, pensive, and often at the crossroads of melody and dissonance.

Kay adds:

"The album is a work of cinematic progressive metal, centered on brooding melodies and wrapped in epic compositions. There are influences from many styles of music, many beyond metal as well. The music is very melody-driven, with technical aspects in moderation woven into the larger song structures. The chords, melodies, and arrangements are meant to be unpredictable, unconventional and compelling, while remaining extremely listenable and catchy."

Tracklisting:

“Elegy Simulacra”

“Fathom”

“A Wreath Of Temperance”

“Velvet Margin”

“Heirloom”

“Zero Sum”

“Attenuation”

“The Ivory Silo”

"Elegy Simulacra":

(Photo by: Rob Aft & Christian Robles)