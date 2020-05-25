ALIZARIN Streaming New Song "Velvet Margin"

Cinematic rock metallers, Alizarin, will be releasing their sophomore album, The Last Semblance, on July 10, and have shared the album's second single, "Velvet Margin". The track is very vocally driven with many harmonies throughout with plenty of piano and acoustic guitar sections.

Vocalist/guitarist Josh Kay explains the track in further detail: "This second single, 'Velvet Margin', is a drastic contrast from most of the other tracks on the new record. Driven by haunting vocal lines, expressive counter harmonies, and layered acoustic instrumentation, the song arguably contains some of the most melodic and memorable passages on the album. In many ways it is some of the most uncharted territories for Alizarin, letting the vocals drive a lot of the music and focusing even less on flashy or over the top instrumentation. The closest thing to a “ballad” we have, although we tend to steer clear of that term."

Born out of the forward-thinking inclinations of guitarist/vocalist Josh Kay in late 2017, Alizarin is on a mission to explore unconventional rock music. In addition to Kay, the Los Angeles based group consists of Jon Damon on drums, Terran Fernandez on bass guitar, and Avelino Ramirez on keyboard.

Alizarin released their first full-length album, titled "Cast Zenith", in 2018 and is preparing to release their new album "The Last Semblance" in summer 2020. Unlike their strictly instrumental debut record, this follow up release features prominent vocals throughout. Rich harmonies and baritone resonance from Kay’s voice add a new dimension to the music, allowing the band’s sound to expand to truly uncharted territory.

The Last Semblance covers a wide spectrum of sonic landscapes and emphasizes the melodic journey over deliberate technique. Although Kay is the chief songwriter of Alizarin, the compositions on the new record focus on a balance of each instrument, with less of an emphasis on the domination of guitar solos and a greater exploration of what each musician is capable of. The album draws influence from such groups as Porcupine Tree, Haken, Alice In Chains, Opeth, Portishead, and many more. The results are a sound that is challenging to define, pensive, and often at the crossroads of melody and dissonance.

Kay adds: "The album is a work of cinematic progressive metal, centered on brooding melodies and wrapped in epic compositions. There are influences from many styles of music, many beyond metal as well. The music is very melody-driven, with technical aspects in moderation woven into the larger song structures. The chords, melodies, and arrangements are meant to be unpredictable, unconventional and compelling, while remaining extremely listenable and catchy."

Tracklisting:

“Elegy Simulacra”

“Fathom”

“A Wreath Of Temperance”

“Velvet Margin”

“Heirloom”

“Zero Sum”

“Attenuation”

“The Ivory Silo”

(Photo - Rob Aft & Christian Robles)