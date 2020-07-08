ALIZARIN – The Last Semblance Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release

On Friday, July 10, cinematic rock metallers Alizarin will be releasing their sophomore album The Last Semblance. Unlike their strictly instrumental debut record Cast Zenith (2018), this next release features prominent vocals throughout from guitarist Josh Kay. Rich harmonies and baritone resonance from Kay’s voice add a new dimension to the music, allowing the band’s sound to expand to truly uncharted territory.

The album covers a wide spectrum of sonic landscapes and emphasizes the melodic journey over deliberate technique. Although vocalist and guitarist Joshua Kay is the chief songwriter of Alizarin, the compositions on the new record focus on a balance from each instrument, with less of an emphasis on the domination of guitar solos and a greater exploration of what each musician is capable of. Drawing influence from such groups as Porcupine Tree, Haken, Alice in Chains, Opeth, Portishead, and many more, the result of Alizarin's sound is one that is challenging to define, pensive, and often at the crossroads of melody and dissonance.

The album is streaming in full ahead of release; listen below:

Kay adds: "We are extremely excited and proud to present our new album The Last Semblance, a record that defies the expectations of modern progressive music and offers something for every listener. This music takes our brand of cinematic metal we began on our debut record and expands upon it in every single way. Rich and dramatic compositions, unorthodox chord progressions, lush vocals and harmonies, and compelling melodies abound on our new album. We wanted to stand out from our peers and offer something that will be immediately memorable and captivating, yet will continue to reveal new layers of depth upon every listen."

Tracklisting:

“Elegy Simulacra”

“Fathom”

“A Wreath Of Temperance”

“Velvet Margin”

“Heirloom”

“Zero Sum”

“Attenuation”

“The Ivory Silo”

(Photo - Rob Aft & Christian Robles)