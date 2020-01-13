ALKIRA - Australian Thrashers Release The Pulse EP

Australian thrash metallers, Alkira, have self-released their latest EP, The Pulse. This release follows up their album Klotho (2016).

Alkira state that The Pulse is, "5 tracks of raw and relentless thrash and groove metal, which will light a fire upon the souls who stumble across it."

After a small break from the scene the boys from Adelaide are back. Alkira have supported these releases through consistent Australian touring, as well as around South-East Asia as the main support act for US thrashers Havok and a headlining tour of New Zealand in 2015. Alkira have also been awarded support slots for Lamb Of God, Fear Factory, Tankard, Toxic Holocaust, Grave, Municipal Waste, Warbringer, King Parrot and Psycroptic.

Alkira is an Adelaide 4-piece thrash/groove metal band, with a sound which is inspired by, and blends together influences of bands such as Sepultura, Metallica, Carcass, Testament, Black Breath and Death. The band started in 2010 and has since had success with two full length albums and two EPs and extensively tour national and international circuits. These international tours have included New Zealand, and a Southeast Asian tour with American thrashers Havok. This run also saw the band sign to Truth inc Records, who re–released their first album Juggernaut while also releasing and managing the distribution of the sophomore album Klotho.

Supporting a new release, The Pulse, Alkira are looking to hit the touring circuit again. Their aim is to bring new levels to their high energy, intense, charismatic live performance with huge crushing riffs so the name “Alkira” on tip of people’s tongues.

The Pulse is available here.

Tracklisting:

"The Pulse"

"Inflicting Damage"

"Sludge Machine"

"Pendulum"

"Powertrip"

Alkira are:

Gregory Challis - Guitar & Vocals

Joel Parkinson - Guitars

Tyson Mahoney - Bass

Ryan Quarrington - Drums