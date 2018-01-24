ALL BUT ONE Featuring ALESTORM, HEAVEN SHALL BURN Members Release “Fire Sale” Music Video

Melodic metal act, All But One, have released a video for “Fire Sale”, a track featured on the band’s debut album, Square One, out now via Lifeforce Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Square One”

“Persistence”

“For The Waiting Good”

“Coloured in Vivid”

“Hope Fuel”

“Little White Lies”

“The Reaper, The Sower”

“Fire Sale”

“Serenity”

“Fire Sale” video:

“Persistence” video:

“Coloured In Vivid” lyric video:

“Little White Lies” video:

With members of Alestorm, Heaven Shall Burn and Lifeforce Records' very own When Our Time Comes, All But One have a brand new message to deliver. Their powerhouse debut album tastefully fuses the worlds of pop and metal music, combining accomplished melody with masterful guitar and fearsome breakdowns.

All But One was born as a passion project of Alestorm guitarist Máté Bodor. After catching the attention of an elite group of likeminded musicians, what began as a side project evolved into what will undoubtably become a formidable force in the rock music industry.

All But One are a product of professionalism, uncompromising passion and an unstoppable hunger to succeed.

(Photo - Kornél Györgyei)