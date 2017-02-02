ALL BUT ONE Featuring ALESTORM, HEAVEN SHALL BURN Members Release “Little White Lies” Music Video

Lifeforce Records recently announced the signing of melodic metal act All But One to the label roster. The band’s new music video for the song “Little White Lies” can be found below. The track will be featured on the band's debut album, Square One, to be released in late April.

With members of Alestorm, Heaven Shall Burn and Lifeforce Records' very own When Our Time Comes, All But One have a brand new message to deliver. Their powerhouse debut album tastefully fuses the worlds of pop and metal music, combining accomplished melody with masterful guitar and fearsome breakdowns.

All But One was born as a passion project of Alestorm guitarist Máté Bodor. After catching the attention of an elite group of likeminded musicians, what began as a side project evolved into what will undoubtably become a formidable force in the rock music industry.

All But One are a product of professionalism, uncompromising passion and an unstoppable hunger to succeed.

“Little White Lies” video: