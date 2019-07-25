ALL ELSE FAILS Release "Thrice Broken" Music Video

Canadian metallers, All Else Fails, have released a video for the single "Thrice Broken", from their 2018 release The False Sanctuary. The video was recorded in 2018, internationally with vocalist/guitarist Barrett Klesko in Joshua Tree, USA and guitarist Mike Sands in Örebro, Sweden.

Klesko has the following to say about the single, which is slower than what is typically expected from AEF: “It's analogous to where the band was in regards to our lineup over the past couple of years, all of us growing further apart due to new interests, but still having passion for the project. This is the last piece of music that Mike and I collaborated on, and I'm super proud of it. It's totally a different approach for us (a ballad style remake of a previous song), and an awesome way to close off this chapter of AEF as we dive into the new one.”

The False Sanctuary is available on Bandcamp (pay what you want for a limited time), along with stream and download on Spotify, iTunes, and all major online retailers.

Tracklisting:

“A Dream Of Names”

“Wolves”

“Thrice Broken”

“The Pause”

“Love In The Gloom”

“Bones” (2015 Demo Version)

“The Forever Lie” (2015 Demo Version)

“A Dream Of Names” video: