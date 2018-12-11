ALL ELSE FAILS Return With “A Dream Of Names” Video
Canadian metallers All Else Fails are ready to release their new album The False Sanctuary, coming 2 years after the last critically-acclaimed full-length The Forever Lie. Keeping with their tradition of crushingly heavy and progressive metal they have composed two new songs for this album and included five B-sides from The Forever Lie, which were never released digitally.
To accentuate this album they have also released a music video for the first single “A Dream of Names”. Technical guitar parts are juxtaposition against melodic vocals in the band’s 10th music video, a moody visual for the thought provoking lyrics that address the current state of the world.
“In a lot of ways this album is at a state of the union address. It's been 2 years since the release of The Forever Lie, and already the themes of financial corruption, abuse of religious power, and political scandal seem tame. I wrote this one half with a sarcastic smirk, half with a crippling sense that we are well past the point of return,” says Barrett Klesko (vocals, guitar).
Tracklisting:
“A Dream Of Names”
“Wolves”
“Thrice Broken”
“The Pause”
“Love In The Gloom”
“Bones” (2015 Demo Version)
“The Forever Lie” (2015 Demo Version)
“A Dream Of Names” video: