ALL ELSE FAILS Return With “A Dream Of Names” Video

Canadian metallers All Else Fails are ready to release their new album The False Sanctuary, coming 2 years after the last critically-acclaimed full-length The Forever Lie. Keeping with their tradition of crushingly heavy and progressive metal they have composed two new songs for this album and included five B-sides from The Forever Lie, which were never released digitally.

To accentuate this album they have also released a music video for the first single “A Dream of Names”. Technical guitar parts are juxtaposition against melodic vocals in the band’s 10th music video, a moody visual for the thought provoking lyrics that address the current state of the world.

“In a lot of ways this album is at a state of the union address. It's been 2 years since the release of The Forever Lie, and already the themes of financial corruption, abuse of religious power, and political scandal seem tame. I wrote this one half with a sarcastic smirk, half with a crippling sense that we are well past the point of return,” says Barrett Klesko (vocals, guitar).

Tracklisting:

“A Dream Of Names”

“Wolves”

“Thrice Broken”

“The Pause”

“Love In The Gloom”

“Bones” (2015 Demo Version)

“The Forever Lie” (2015 Demo Version)

“A Dream Of Names” video: