ALL HAIL THE YETI Announces New Guitarist, New Management Deal; Enters Studio To Record New EP

Whiskey-soaked hardcore metal hybrid All Hail The Yeti has entered the studio to begin work on a new EP. To tide fans over, the band has revealed a new lyric video for the track “Felo De Se”, from their last album, Highway Crosses.

For the upcoming EP, All Hail The Yeti is working with producer Steve Evetts (Sepultura, The Dillinger Escape Plan, DevilDriver) at the Omen Room in Orange County, CA.

“Sometimes when things need a new fire you have to go to the source of the flame,” says vocalist Connor Garritty. “Steve is a genius and we could not be happier. Everything is sounding huge, and we have no doubt that this will be some of our best material yet. We are very anxious to unleash this beast on the world and we can’t wait for all our fans to be able to experience this life with us. HAIL!”

With 2020 and the new EP, All Hail The Yeti is entering a new chapter in their decade-long career. All Hail The Yeti has welcomed new guitarist Dave Vanderlinde and is now under the guidance of The Oracle Management.

“Dave has an unbelievable talent,” Garritty says. “The writing process has been painless and some of the most fun we’ve had in a long time. His guitar playing is exactly what AHTY needed. Add that to his personality and hunger for success and you have the perfect combination. The Oracle’s Dez Fafara and I have been friends for a very long time. He is probably the most responsible for my music career starting in California so many years ago. Circle back two decades and now the team is right where it needs to be. He is driven, smart, no bullshit and that’s exactly what this band needs.”

As the moniker cryptically suggests, the music of All Hail The Yeti evokes a hair-raising mixture of superstitious ritual and trippy backwoods folklore. It’s all drenched in the countercultural, mind-smashing, gut-punching bile of likeminded spiritual shamans like Acid Bath and Eyehategod, with the down-tuned sludge of stoner rock, and an electric injection from four-on-the-floor classic rock pioneers.

(Photo: Tessa Wiegerinck)