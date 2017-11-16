ALL HAIL THE YETI Reveal New Album Details; Studio Videos Posted

Southern rock-influenced hardcore metal group All Hail The Yeti have issued several video updates from Water Music Studios in Hoboken, NJ, where they have been recording their upcoming full-length follow up to 2016's Screams From A Black Wilderness with three-time Grammy winning producer Warren Riker. Visit wfacebook.com/officialallhailtheyeti to check out updates from the studio and of the band's adventures in the northeast.

Riker is recognized for his work with metal artists such as Down, Kill Devil Hill, and Crowbar, as well as mainstream names like The Fugees, Mary J. Blige, Santana and beyond. All Hail The Yeti's upcoming, currently untitled album is scheduled to be released in late spring or early summer 2018. The album will feature select tracks co-written with J-Dog (Jorel Decker) of Hollywood Undead, and two additional special guests are set to be announced soon.

Frontman Connor Garritty says, "This process has been absolutely amazing. Warren dove right into the songs and has quickly become a fifth member of the band. His positivity and creativeness were exactly what we needed to make this record! The whole process felt so natural and unforced. To be able to work with someone that has such a diverse musical background really helped take this record to the next level. He has a great ear for every type of music, not just heavy metal, and I think that is what has made this so special. We could not be happier. Hopefully the world is ready for this chapter of All Hail The Yeti."

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon, leading up to the release of All Hail The Yeti's upcoming album, and also stay tuned for more touring news.

Lineup:

Connor Garritty - vocals

Nicholas Diltz - bass

Ryan "Junior" Kittlitz - drums

Alan Stokes - guitar

(Photo - All Hail The Yeti with Warren Riker in the studio, by Smitty @ Night Cap Studios)