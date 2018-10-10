ALL HAIL THE YETI To Release Highway Crosses Album In November; “The Nuclear Dust” Music Video Streaming

Los Angeles’ All Hail The Yeti are bringing straight fire with their new full-length album, Highway Crosses, out November 16th via Minus Head Records. The first taste of this beast of an album comes from the scathing track “The Nuclear Dust”, and you can view the new music video for the song below.

Highway Crosses was made in collaboration with versatile Grammy-winning producer Warren Riker, best known by metalheads for his work on the second and third albums by New Orleans supergroup Down and heavy slabs from Crowbar, Cynic, and the UK’s Cathedral.

Connor Gerritty (vocals) states: "We are very excited to finally get one of our heaviest songs out there to the masses! 'The Nuclear Dust' is a freight train and we hope you all are are ready for this storm. It comes off our new album Highway Crosses, which will be backed by tons of world touring. Now its time to get out there and feed this beast!

"Our third record, Highway Crosses, has seen the band evolve as artists and individuals. We are still keeping the heavy groovy sound that you are all familiar with, but also stretching our boundaries to try new things. It’s the old school Yeti sound (heavy, fast verses and killer hooks), and we spent a lot of time making sure we picked the right songs hoping not to alienate any of our die-hard fans. The weapons are drawn and we are ready for war!!"

Tracklisting:

“Live Everyday“

“See You Never“

“Highway Crosses“

“Slow Season“

“Felo De Se“

“Withdrawal Delirium“

“World Is Cold“

“Seymour Avenue“

“Anti-Social Media“

“Necktie Party“

“Murder Frost“ (interlude)

“The Nuclear Dust“

“The Nuclear Dust” video:

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)