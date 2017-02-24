ALL HELL Debut “Vampiric Lust” Music Video

North Carolina's All Hell returns with their Prosthetic Records debut, The Grave Alchemist, out on April 14th. A video for the track “Vampiric Lust” can be found below.

Produced by Kris Hilbert (The Body), who worked with the band on The Red Sect and mixed and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), The Grave Alchemist will see a worldwide release on April 14th. Featuring twelve driving, raucous blackened thrash hymns, the album reveals a marked maturity and growth for these Asheville natives who previously wore their punk rock roots on their proverbial sleeves. The album is a narrative-driven horror concept album that weaves a tale of alchemy, necromancy, and vampirism over the span of three centuries. It is a potent blend of violence, mysticism, psychology, and the occult, distilled into an aural elixir of Blood and Gold.



Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Grave Alchemy”

“Necrosophia”

“Wed The Night”

“Vampiric Lust”

“The Castle”

“Laid To Unrest”

“Memory Tomb”

“The Madness Out Of Time”

“The Thing In The Ground”

“Return Of The Reaper”

“Elixir”

“I Am The Mist”

“Vampiric Lust”:

With the release of The Grave Alchemist, All Hell has expanded their sound while distilling different elements to create a unique blend all their own. Fans of Bathory, Celtic Frost, Samhain, Satyricon, Skeletonwitch, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and the like, pay heed.



All Hell will bring their deviousness to the stage for a short run of live dates this spring with additional live incursions in the plotting stages.

Dates:

March

24 - Lexington, KY - Blood Of The Wolf III

April

27 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

28 - Atlanta, GA - 529

29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttrD

30 - Knoxville, TN - TBA

March

4 - Raleigh, NC - Slim’s Downtown

5 - Gaithersburg, MD - Raw Ink Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

7 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5