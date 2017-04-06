ALL HELL Release “Laid To Unrest” Music Video; New Tour Dates Announced

Next week, North Carolina-grown blackened thrash trio, All Hell, will drop the molten fruits of the The Grave Alchemist full-length, a twelve-track, narrative-driven, horror-based concept album that weaves a tale of alchemy, necromancy, and vampirism over the span of three centuries. As a precursor to its release, the band have released a video for “Laid To Unrest" (see below).

"As The Grave Alchemist is essentially an album in two parts, we felt that Side A (Side Solve) needed to end with what felt like an album closer, thus the nature of “Laid To Unrest”,” elaborates vocalist/guitarist Jacob Curwen. "Conceptually, this song represents the dissolution of the Alchemist; a temporary state of 'death' analogous to the 'dark night of the soul,' linked to the alchemical processes of Putrefactio and Fermentatio. The Alchemist is struck down for his crimes and buried alive as he utters the Words of his Return. . .The video takes cues from German Expressionists, particularly Wiene and Murnau, whose silent works, infused with dark and powerful symbolism, have now haunted viewers for nearly a century."

The Grave Alchemist - which was captured by Kris Hilbert (The Body) and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust) - will see worldwide release via Prosthetic Records April 14th on CD, LP, and digital formats. Pre-orders available here.

Tracklisting:

“Grave Alchemy”

“Necrosophia”

“Wed The Night”

“Vampiric Lust”

“The Castle”

“Laid To Unrest”

“Memory Tomb”

“The Madness Out Of Time”

“The Thing In The Ground”

“Return Of The Reaper”

“Elixir”

“I Am The Mist”

“Laid To Unrest” video:

“I Am The Mist” lyric video:

“Vampiric Lust”:

All Hell will bring their odes of odium to the stage for a short run of live dates this spring with additional live incursions in the plotting stages.



April

27 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL (with New Masters Of Evil)

28 - 529 - Atlanta, GA (with New Masters Of Evil)

29 - Drkmttr - Nashville, TN

30 - The Pilot Light - Knoxville, TN

May

4 - Slim's Downtown - Raleigh, NC

5 - Raw Ink Live - Gaithersburg, MD

6 - Century Bar - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Gallery 5 - Richmond, VA