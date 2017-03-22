ALL HELL Streaming “I Am The Mist” Lyric Video

As The Grave Alchemist, the impending new full-length from North Carolina-based blackened thrash trio, All Hell, draws closer to release, the band has unsheathed the band's lyric video for grim album closer, "I Am The Mist."

Elaborates vocalist/guitarist Jacob Curwen: "The closing track of The Grave Alchemist, 'I Am The Mist' is inspired by the dread inherent in the power of nature and within our own personal histories. Conceptually, it represents the ascension of the Alchemist and his integration with nature and the collective unconscious. We felt it fitting to end the album in a way that closed the events of the narrative while simultaneously widening the scope and relevance of the album's central theme."

A12-track, narrative-driven, horror concept album that weaves a tale of alchemy, necromancy, and vampirism over the span of three centuries, The Grave Alchemist is a potent blend of violence, mysticism, psychology, and the occult, distilled into an aural elixir of Blood and Gold.



The Grave Alchemist - which was captured by Kris Hilbert (The Body) and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust) - will see worldwide release via Prosthetic Records April 14th on CD, LP, and digital formats. Preorders available here.

Tracklisting:

“Grave Alchemy”

“Necrosophia”

“Wed The Night”

“Vampiric Lust”

“The Castle”

“Laid To Unrest”

“Memory Tomb”

“The Madness Out Of Time”

“The Thing In The Ground”

“Return Of The Reaper”

“Elixir”

“I Am The Mist”

“I Am The Mist” lyric video:

“Vampiric Lust”:

With the release of The Grave Alchemist, All Hell has expanded their sound while distilling different elements to create a unique blend all their own. Fans of Bathory, Celtic Frost, Samhain, Satyricon, Skeletonwitch, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and the like, pay heed.



All Hell will bring their deviousness to the stage for a short run of live dates this spring with additional live incursions in the plotting stages.

Dates:

March

24 - Lexington, KY - Blood Of The Wolf III

April

27 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

28 - Atlanta, GA - 529

29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttrD

30 - Knoxville, TN - TBA

March

4 - Raleigh, NC - Slim’s Downtown

5 - Gaithersburg, MD - Raw Ink Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

7 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5