All-Star Band Featuring JEFF SCOTT SOTO, ALEX SKOLNICK, STU HAMM, BUMBLEFOOT, DEBBY HOLIDAY And More Take On BRIAN MAY's "Hammer To Fall" Challenge; Video Available

Queen guitarist Brian May recently issued a challenge to fans, launching "Hammer To Fall" - Microstudy #8. In the video (below), May states: “Good evening folks. Now I know what I have to do. Okay! This is a challenge! Jam with me. Okay, let’s do this!”

Following his "Hammer To Fall" playthrough, Brian adds: Well, figure that out. Sing to me, play to me, drum to me... and dance to me if you like. Let’s do it together, alright?! God bless you all, happy isolating! This is isolation, ain’t so bad alright?”





Jason McNamara at Live Streams With Famous Friends took May up on his challenge and assembled an all-star band featuring the following artists:

Marco Minnemann - drums

Alex Skolnick - guitars

Stu Hamm - bass

Jeff Scott Soto - vocals

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - guitars / backing vocals

Debby Holiday - vocals

James Lomenzo - backing vocals

Kenny Aronoff - drums

Cameron Brown - guitars

Justin Murphy - vocals

Simon Croft - banana

Arejay Hale - drums

The sound was masterfully mixed by Jay Hannon. The video was edited by Jason McNamara, the bald Aussie Dreamer in the clip.