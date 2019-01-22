ALL THAT REMAINS And ATTILA Announce North American Co-Headline Tour; ESCAPE THE FATE, SLEEP SIGNALS To Support

All That Remains and Attila have announced a massive co-headline North American tour that runs from February through April. They will be joined by Escape The Fate and Sleep Signals. The tour kicks off on February 28th in Reading, Pennsylvania and winds through US and back before wrapping in early April. All tour dates are below.

"We are stoked to get on the road supporting our most intense record to date with All That Remains," said Attila. "The band crushes and we can't wait to party with them for six weeks. Our new record Villain brings a whole new level of Attila and we can't wait to play these songs live."

Attila will release Villain independently on February 22nd.

All That Remains are returning to the road in support of their latest, critically lauded effort Victim of the New Disease. The band suffered a tragic and incredibly painful loss last fall ahead of the album's release when their globally renowned, highly respected, and immeasurably talented lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert, who played on all nine albums in the band's discography, unexpectedly passed away.

"I'm very honored to be able to help keep the band going because there's definitely no way Oli would've ever wanted All That Remains to stop for any reason," said new guitarist Jason Richardson. "After being a huge fan myself since their album The Fall of Ideals came out, it's definitely a very humbling/surreal experience to be able to come into a group that helped get me into metal back when I was first learning to play guitar."

Joining ATR and Attila on the tour are veteran scene rockers Escape The Fate, consisting of Craig Mabbitt (vocals), Robert Ortiz (drums), Kevin “Thrasher” (guitar), and TJ Bell (guitar). They were named one of 2018's hardest touring bands, with an extensive schedule spanning three continents. They continue to tour in support of last year’s release, their sixth studio album I Am Human, featuring hit single "Broken Heart," available on Better Noise Records.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Reading, PA - Reverb

March

1 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

2 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

6 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

9 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

10 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

16 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel*

17 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Music Hall

24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

28 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

29 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

30 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

April

1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5 - Lafayette, LA - The District

6 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.

7 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live**

*- ATR only

** - no Attila

(All That Remains photo - Jeremy Saffer)