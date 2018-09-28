ALL THAT REMAINS Confirm November Release For Victim Of The New Disease Album; Tracklisting Revealed

All That Remains will release their new album on November 9th via Razor & Tie. Victim Of The New Disease can now be pre-ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Fuck Love"

"Everything’s Wrong"

"Blood I Spill"

"Wasteland"

"Alone In The Darkness"

"Misery In Me"

"Broken"

"Just Tell Me Something" (feat. Danny Worsnop)

"I Meant What I Said"

"Victim Of The New Disease"

"Fuck Love":