ALL THAT REMAINS Confirm November Release For Victim Of The New Disease Album; Tracklisting Revealed
September 28, 2018, an hour ago
All That Remains will release their new album on November 9th via Razor & Tie. Victim Of The New Disease can now be pre-ordered at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Fuck Love"
"Everything’s Wrong"
"Blood I Spill"
"Wasteland"
"Alone In The Darkness"
"Misery In Me"
"Broken"
"Just Tell Me Something" (feat. Danny Worsnop)
"I Meant What I Said"
"Victim Of The New Disease"
"Fuck Love":