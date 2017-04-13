ALL THAT REMAINS Debut “Louder” Lyric Video

All That Remains will release their eighth studio album, Madness, on April 28th via Eleven Seven Music. A lyric video for the new song “Louder” can be seen below.

Madness was recorded at West Valley Studios in Woodland Hills, California with producer Howard Benson. Artwork, tracklisting and song streams below.

Madness tracklisting:

“Safe House”

“Madness”

“Nothing I Can Do”

“If I'm Honest”

“Halo”

“Louder”

“River City”

“Open Grave”

“Far From Home”

“Trust And Believe”

“Back To You”

“Never Sorry”

“The Thunder Rolls”

“Louder” lyric video:

“Halo” lyric video:

"Madness" lyric video:

"Safe House”