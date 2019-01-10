ALL THAT REMAINS Frontman PHIL LABONTE On Passing Of Guitarist OLI HERBERT - "He Definitely Would Have Wanted Us To Keep Going And Keep Carrying On His Legacy"

Speaking with AnitHero Magazine, All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte opened up about the band moving forward following the October 2018 death of guitarist Oli Herbert. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

AntiHero: Has this tour been particularly difficult for you guys, playing live again?

Phil Labonte: "If you’re referring to Oli, it’s definitely weird. There’s never been an All that Remains show that Oli didn’t play."

AntiHero: That first show that you did must have been extremely difficult.

Phil Labonte: "It was tough. It’s definitely an adjustment. But Oli lived and breathed metal. He loved everything about being in a band and touring and everything. He definitely would have wanted us to keep going and keep carrying on his legacy and stuff. My dad passed away in 2000. Me and my mom had a couple conversations about what it was going to be like. One of the things that we agreed on and decided on is there’s not really a right way to handle a loss like that."

Read the complete interview here.

Hartford Courant reported in late December 2018 that the Stafford Springs (Connecticut) home where late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert lived, and near where he was found dead, may soon be on the foreclosure market.

Attorneys for the bank that gave Herbert the initial $132,000 mortgage to buy 8 Satkowski Road are asking a judge to grant a strict foreclosure on the property and allow them to immediately take possession of it. Herbert was found dead, face down in inches deep water at the edge of the pond on the property on October 16th, 2018. The State Police Eastern District Crime Squad is investigating his death as suspicious.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Herbert, 44, drowned, and called the manner of death “undetermined.” The manner of death is usually listed as homicide, suicide or accident, but state Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill said Herbert’s case will remain undetermined unless new information is developed.

State police sources said police are compiling a timeline of Herbert’s last 24 hours, reviewing his medical history and searching for people who may have been in contact with him on or before October 16th when his body was found in Hydeville Pond. He had been reported missing by his wife, Elizabeth Herbert. The couple has lived in a home that borders the pond since 2014, town records show.

Read the full report at Hartford Courant.