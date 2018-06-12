ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT Offers Details On All-New Jackson USA Signature Limited Edition Rhoads Guitar

"It's a sleek machine built for metal and built for passion," says All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert on his all-new Jackson USA Signature Limited Edition Rhoads model.

In this video with Jackson, Herbert reveals what drew him to the Rhoads shape and also runs through some of the premium features of his signature axe, including the Seymour Duncan Duality pickups. "They are incredibly transparent, and they are very hot, very bright and everything you play gets really out in your face," he says. "It's not mushy or anything like that and very high gain."

