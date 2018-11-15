ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT's Death Being Looked At As Possible Murder

The Washington Pundit has reported All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert's death is being looked into as a possible murder after being ruled an accident; Herbert's wife is suspected of playing a role in his death. Oli Herbert’s will was changed one week before he went missing. His wife, Beth, and her friend are suspected to have forged his will.

Oli's forged will documents have been released along with a photo his wife, Beth Herbert, posted via Facebook mocking her husband's death; the photo was taken at the same location where Oli was found dead.

The Washington Pundit goes on to say: "For those who are questioning our sources and who we are, know we can’t say much at this time other than we are in close contact with Oli’s close friends and our CEO, Michael Stewart, is a former member of the metal band Motograter, whose former vocalist now fronts Five Finger Death Punch; a band very close to Oli. We aren’t outsiders. We know things the public doesn’t know. Our focus is to assure those who care about Oli that everything is being handled and Justice Will be Served."

"We’ve been in contact with a few people who are actively working to bring justice for Oli Herbert. While we can’t say much at this time, (at risk of hurting the case), just know justice will be served, despite what his wife is saying. The people that matter are gathering evidence, the truth and all the facts will be revealed at the appropriate time. Your fight for justice isn’t going unheard. Keep speaking up for Oli."

On October 17th, All That Remains released the following statement in regards to the passing of Oli Herbert:

"We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined rock and metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely. No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made."