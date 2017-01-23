ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT Shows You How To “Level Up Your Licks”; Video

In this new episode of Guitar World’s All Or Nothing, All That Remains shredder Oli Herbert shows you how to "level up your licks" by exploring four-note patterns. Check it out:

All That Remains are in the process of creating their eighth studio album, and want to share the experience with you, via PledgeMusic.

Says the band: ”You can pledge for any of a number of exclusive items, and get behind the scenes access to the recording process and the story behind this one. We’ve got a bunch of awesome stuff to offer including exclusive gear, signed items, memorabilia, and even some wild experiences. Every package comes with a digital download of the new album, so you’ll have that on release day.

Once you pledge, you’ll get immediate access to a pledger-only part of the site, where we will be feeding exclusive photos, videos, studio updates, early song listens, and other things that might come up along the way in the studio, on tour, or at home. We’re pulling back the curtain for you.

Lastly, thank you all for the incredible support through seven albums. We can’t wait to share the experience of #8 with you."