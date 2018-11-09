ALL THAT REMAINS Issue Update On Band's Future Following Death Of OLI HERBERT - "He Wouldn't Want Anything Other Than For Us To Continue"

Last month, All That Remains suffered a tragic and incredibly painful loss when their globally renowned, highly respected, and immeasurably talented lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert, who played on all nine albums in the band's discography, unexpectedly passed away.

Herbert was especially proud of the band's new album, Victim Of The New Disease, which arrived in stores and at DSPs today, November 9th, via Razor & Tie. The album is both a tour de force and a testament to Herbert's legacy.

All That Remains - Philip Labonte (lead vocals), Mike Martin (guitar), Jason Costa (drums), and Aaron Patrick (bass, backing vocals) - plan to further honour the passion that Herbert felt for both the album and the band by continuing on.

The band will embark on its previously scheduled European tour with Sevendust this December. Guitar virtuoso and YouTube personality Jason Richardson (All Shall Perish, Chelsea Grin, Born of Osiris) has come on board and will fill in on the upcoming trek. All current tour dates are below, with more touring plans in North America being announced soon.

"Losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR," says vocalist Labonte. "But I know he wouldn't want anything other than for us to continue. He loved this record so much - it's some of our best work. We look forward to sharing the music with everyone - seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It'll be cathartic. We'll need it to be."

Tracklisting:

"Fuck Love"

"Everything’s Wrong"

"Blood I Spill"

"Wasteland"

"Alone In The Darkness"

"Misery In Me"

"Broken"

"Just Tell Me Something" (feat. Danny Worsnop)

"I Meant What I Said"

"Victim Of The New Disease"

"Wasteland":

"Everything’s Wrong":

"Fuck Love" lyric video:

Tour dates:

December (with Sevendust)

1 - Southampton, UK -Engine Rooms

2 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

4 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

7 - Bristol, UK - Swx

9 - Paris, France - Glazart

10 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

14 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firlej

15 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

18 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melweg Oz