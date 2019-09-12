ALL THAT REMAINS Launch Music Video For "Just Tell Me Something" Featuring ASKING ALEXANDRIA Singer DANNY WORSNOP

All That Remains have released an official video for "Just Tell Me Something", featuring Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop. The track is featured on the band's Victim Of The New Disease album, released last November. Watch the new clip below:

Lacuna Coil and All That Remains are set to embark on the Disease Of The Anima co-headline tour. The trek includes special guests Bad Omens, Toothgrinder (9/15-10/10), Eximious (10/11-10/19), and Uncured.

"We are super happy to be joining with our old friends in Lacuna Coil. The last time we joined forces it was on the Hard Drive Live Tour and we can't wait to play some metal for you all again," states All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte.

Dates:

September (with Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured)

15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

17 - Greenville SC - The Firmament

18 - Knoxville, TN - Jackson Terminal

19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

20 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Live*

30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

October (with Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured)

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater*

2 - Berkley, CA - The UC Theatre

3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

5 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory*

6 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

7 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

10 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar



October (with Bad Omens, Eximious, and Uncured)

11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

12 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*

17 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

19 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

* no Bad Omens