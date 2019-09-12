ALL THAT REMAINS Launch Music Video For "Just Tell Me Something" Featuring ASKING ALEXANDRIA Singer DANNY WORSNOP
September 12, 2019, an hour ago
All That Remains have released an official video for "Just Tell Me Something", featuring Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop. The track is featured on the band's Victim Of The New Disease album, released last November. Watch the new clip below:
Lacuna Coil and All That Remains are set to embark on the Disease Of The Anima co-headline tour. The trek includes special guests Bad Omens, Toothgrinder (9/15-10/10), Eximious (10/11-10/19), and Uncured.
"We are super happy to be joining with our old friends in Lacuna Coil. The last time we joined forces it was on the Hard Drive Live Tour and we can't wait to play some metal for you all again," states All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte.
Dates:
September (with Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured)
15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
17 - Greenville SC - The Firmament
18 - Knoxville, TN - Jackson Terminal
19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
20 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music
27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Live*
30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*
October (with Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured)
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater*
2 - Berkley, CA - The UC Theatre
3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
5 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory*
6 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
7 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
9 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
10 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar
October (with Bad Omens, Eximious, and Uncured)
11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
12 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*
17 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
19 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
* no Bad Omens