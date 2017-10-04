ALL THAT REMAINS Perform Acoustic Version Of GARTH BROOKS Hit “The Thunder Rolls”; Video

All That Remains recently paid a visit to Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, where the band were interviewed and performed an acoustic version of the Garth Brooks classic, "The Thunder Rolls”. Video can be seen below:

All That Remains will be touring with Alter Bridge and Sons Of Texas this November and December. The band will also headline a hometown show at the Cin El Rey Theatre in McAllen, Texas on December 16th.

Tour dates:

November

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

December

3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre

11 - Rosemont, IL- Joe's Live

12 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge

14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre