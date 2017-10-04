ALL THAT REMAINS Perform Acoustic Version Of GARTH BROOKS Hit “The Thunder Rolls”; Video
October 4, 2017, 2 hours ago
All That Remains recently paid a visit to Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, where the band were interviewed and performed an acoustic version of the Garth Brooks classic, "The Thunder Rolls”. Video can be seen below:
All That Remains will be touring with Alter Bridge and Sons Of Texas this November and December. The band will also headline a hometown show at the Cin El Rey Theatre in McAllen, Texas on December 16th.
Tour dates:
November
24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
December
3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
9 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
11 - Rosemont, IL- Joe's Live
12 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge
14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre