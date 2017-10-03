ALL THAT REMAINS’ Philip Labonte Featured In New Episode Of Crazy Tour Stories; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories, Philip Labonte of All That Remains shares crazy moments from touring.

All That Remains will be touring with Alter Bridge and Sons Of Texas this November and December. The band will also headline a hometown show at the Cin El Rey Theatre in McAllen, Texas on December 16th.

Tour dates:

November
24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

December
3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
9 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
11 - Rosemont, IL- Joe's Live
12 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge
14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

