ALL THAT REMAINS Premier "Everything's Wrong" Music Video

All That Remains have released an official video for "Everything's Wrong", a track from the band's Victim Of The New Disease album, released last November. Watch below:

Earlier this year, All That Remains issued a statement, clarifying the position of guitarist Jason Richardson, who stepped into the shoes of lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert, who passed away in October 2018.

Said the band: "All That Remains would like to clarify that guitarist Jason Richardson is now an official member of the band. Some recent interviews were conducted before a decision was made or announced regarding Jason. But the band has indeed welcomed him into the fold as an official member and is excited to get back on the tour and play for fans."