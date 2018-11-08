ALL THAT REMAINS - Public Memorial Service For OLI HERBERT Cancelled

A public memorial service for All That Remains founding member/lead guitarist Oli Herbert was scheduled for on Sunday, November 11th from 2 - 5 PM, at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The service, which was to be a live-streamed, has since been cancelled.

An update at The Official Oli Herbert page states: "The public Memorial Service for Oli Herbert scheduled for Sunday, November 11th has been CANCELLED. No additional information is available at this time." Oli Herbert was found dead on October 16th near his home in Connecticut. He was 44 years old.