ALL THAT REMAINS - Public Memorial Service For OLI HERBERT Scheduled For Sunday; Livestream Broadcast Announced

A public memorial service for All That Remains founding member/lead guitarist Oli Herbert will be held on Sunday, November 11th from 2 - 5 PM, at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The memorial service will be open to the public with entrance on a “first-come, first-served” basis for up to 350 people. An optional donation of $10 per person is suggested for admission to benefit the 14th Hour Foundation, a charity that was very important to Oli. Kris Paronto, founder of 14th Hour Foundation, appeared in the All That Remains “Madness” music video. Visit 14hours.org , for additional information about the charity. Each person who donates $10 will receive a raffle ticket for door prizes to be raffled during the Service.

The memorial service will include a special video presentation to include photos, music videos and artist tributes. Fans are invited to contribute photos taken of Oli at shows and/or with themselves & Oli. Submissions should be sent no later than Noon on Thursday, November 8th to Suzanne Penley via email to: suzanne@suzannepenley.com.

For those unable to attend, the memorial service will be a live-streamed on The Official Oli Herbert page beginning at 2:15 PM.