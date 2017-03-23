ALL THAT REMAINS Release Lyric Video For New Song “Halo”

All That Remains will release their eighth studio album, Madness, on April 28th. A lyric video for the new song “Halo” can be seen below.

Says ATR vocalist Phil Labonte: “”Halo” is a cool song. It's really about how you don't need anyone's approval for the way that you want to live your life. You don't need to have someone say, 'Okay, this is an acceptable way to organize your life' and so on. A lot of people get wrapped up in needing approval from others, so it's about realizing you don't need that and refusing to behave as if you do need it."

In support of the new album, the band have announced a string of US tour dates, which are listed on the flyer below.

All That Remains recently premiered another two new songs, "Madness" and "Safe House”, both available for streaming below.

Phil Labonte commented on the new tracks.

About "Madness": “People tend to kind of get into kind of ruts in their lives or into patterns, and they keep doing the same thing over and over, even though it doesn’t produce the results they’re hoping for. You can see a lot of societal cycles where nations just keep doing the same kind of stuff over, and it doesn’t always have great results. But still, it seems like a good idea. So, that’s kind of the idea is like human beings, whether you’re talking about individuals or large groups, they get into these kinds of cycles of repetitive things that can be really destructive, and so that’s kind of what I’m thinking, that’s what ‘madness’ is.”

About "Safe House": “The idea behind it was like, you know, what if like Dexter wasn’t a forensic guy for the police but was a dude that just kind of set his house up so that it invited home invasion, and he used that as his excuse for smoking people? Kind of like it leads the character into the house and into a place where [Dexter] can get away with killing people.”

Stay tuned for more Madness album details, coming soon.