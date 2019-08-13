ALLEGAEON Announces Apoptosis Tour Pt II With INFERI, PALADIN On Support

After releasing their new album, Apoptosis, earlier this year, Allegaeon will now hit the road in support of it, headlining the Apoptosis Tour Pt II across the USA with Inferi and Paladin.
Allegaeon comments: "Hey everyone, very excited to announce the second leg of headlining shows in support of our new album, 'Apoptosis'. This will be the first extensive tour we have done since release and we couldn't be happier to be joined by our friends in Inferi and Paladin for the ride. Check out the dates below - we hope to see you all very soon!"
Dates:
October
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
19 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!
21 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
23 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
26 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar
28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
29 - Atlanta, GA - 529
31 - Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
November
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity
5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room