ALLEGAEON Announces Apoptosis Tour Pt II With INFERI, PALADIN On Support

After releasing their new album, Apoptosis, earlier this year, Allegaeon will now hit the road in support of it, headlining the Apoptosis Tour Pt II across the USA with Inferi and Paladin.

Allegaeon comments: "Hey everyone, very excited to announce the second leg of headlining shows in support of our new album, 'Apoptosis'. This will be the first extensive tour we have done since release and we couldn't be happier to be joined by our friends in Inferi and Paladin for the ride. Check out the dates below - we hope to see you all very soon!"

Dates:



October

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

19 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!

21 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

23 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

26 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

29 - Atlanta, GA - 529

31 - Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

November

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room