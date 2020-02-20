ALLEGAEON Announces US Headlining Tour With FALLUJAH, ENTHEOS, And ETHERIUS

This April, Allegaeon will hit the road for a massive Stateside headlining tour with support provided by Fallujah, Entheos, and Etherius. The Terrestrial Takeover Tour runs from April 9th through April 29th.

Comments the band, "We are very happy to announce The Terrestrial Takeover Tour 2020 - a US headliner with support from our amazing friends in Fallujah, Entheos, and Etherius. This lineup is such a total powerhouse of melodic and progressive death metal - we could not possibly be more excited to be taking this beast on the road. Having toured with both Fallujah and Entheos in the past, we know first-hand how fantastic these bands are in a live setting and cannot wait to see them bring it every night as they always do. Intimate shows, top-tier production, and an absolutely stacked lineup...Tickets for this are going to go fast, so make sure to grab yours while they're still available. We look so forward to seeing all of our incredible fans back out on the road for the first time since last Autumn." See all confirmed dates below.

April

9 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

10 - Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA

11 - Gabes - Iowa City, IA

12 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

13 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

14 - Phantasy Concert Club - Lakewood, OH

15 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

16 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

17 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

18 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

19 - The Mothlight - Asheville, NC

21 - Tomcats West - Ft. Worth, TX

22 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

23 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

24 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

25 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

27 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA

28 - Star Lounge - Portland, OR

29 - Club Sur - Seattle, WA

Allegaeon will be touring in support of their latest album, Apoptosis, released last year via Metal Blade Records. Tracked at Flatline Audio in Denver, CO with long-serving producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage), Apoptosis is Allegaeon's fifth full-length and first to feature bassist Brandon Michael. "Musically, Brandon brings a huge new dimension," vocalist Riley McShane enthuses. "He has this wide breadth of music knowledge and stylistic proficiency that he draws from with excellent taste, and this makes a lot of the songs on Apoptosis come to life." The record also features a guest appearance by classical guitarist Christina Sandsengen, who duets with guitarist Greg Burgess on "Colors Of The Currents".

"On this record, I was more open to new ideas that we might not have used in past," states guitarist Michael Stancel. "Rather than deleting something because 'it's not Allegaeon-y enough,' I would take a step back and see if that idea fit the song and decide if it was worth keeping. With that mentality came some of my favorite songs, because I was less worried about if it fit into our old sound." This statement is borne out across the whole album, which while very much embodying the core Allegaeon sound that has drawn fans in over the course of their career, it pushes into new territory, and does so with unerring confidence.

"Thematically, this record is all about contrast, and the music reflects that perfectly," says McShane. "The vocals are heavier than ever, but there are also more clean sections. The drums are faster than ever but also more dynamic, and the guitar playing is lower and slower than on most previous albums, but also provides long, melodic and beautiful sections throughout."