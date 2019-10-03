ALLEGAEON Debut "Metaphobia" Music Video; US Tour Kicks Off This Month

October 3, 2019, 30 minutes ago

news heavy metal allegaeon

ALLEGAEON Debut "Metaphobia" Music Video; US Tour Kicks Off This Month

Later this month, Allegaeon will head back out on tour, headlining the Apoptosis Tour Pt II across the US with Inferi and Paladin.

In anticipation of this trek, Allegaeon has now launched a new video for "Metaphobia", taken from their latest album, Apoptosis. Directed and filmed by Matthew Zinke, "Metaphobia" can be viewed below:

The Apoptosis Tour Pt II dates are listed below.

October
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
19 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!
21 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
23 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
26 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar
28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
29 - Atlanta, GA - 529
31 - Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

November
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity
5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews