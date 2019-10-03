ALLEGAEON Debut "Metaphobia" Music Video; US Tour Kicks Off This Month

Later this month, Allegaeon will head back out on tour, headlining the Apoptosis Tour Pt II across the US with Inferi and Paladin.

In anticipation of this trek, Allegaeon has now launched a new video for "Metaphobia", taken from their latest album, Apoptosis. Directed and filmed by Matthew Zinke, "Metaphobia" can be viewed below:

The Apoptosis Tour Pt II dates are listed below.

October

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

19 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!

21 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

23 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

26 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

29 - Atlanta, GA - 529

31 - Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

November

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room