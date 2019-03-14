ALLEGAEON Launches Music Video For New Single "Extremophiles (B)"

On April 19th, Allegaeon will release their new album, Apoptosis, via Metal Blade Records. A video for the new single "Extremophiles (B)", directed by Vince Edwards, can be found below.

A near-perfect symbiosis of technical, progressive, and melodic death metal, Apoptosis is a record that is as crushingly heavy as it is inventive, lithe and intelligent, and marks a significant leap forward in the band's songwriting.

The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- opaque grey vinyl (US retail exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- black / white A/B side vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- oxblood / milky clear A/B side vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- silver w/ oxblood splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- transparent purple w/ white and black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Tracked at Flatline Audio in Denver with long-serving producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage), Apoptosis is Allegaeon's fifth full-length, and the first to feature bassist Brandon Michael. "Musically, Brandon brings a huge new dimension," vocalist Riley McShane enthuses. "He has this wide breadth of music knowledge and stylistic proficiency that he draws from with excellent taste, and this makes a lot of the songs on 'Apoptosis' come to life."

The record also features a guest appearance by classical guitarist Christina Sandsengen, who duets with guitarist Greg Burgess on "Colors Of The Currents". "On this record, I was more open to new ideas that we might not have used in past," states guitarist Michael Stancel. "Rather than deleting something because 'it's not Allegaeon-y enough', I would take a step back and see if that idea fit the song and decide if it was worth keeping. With that mentality came some of my favorite songs, because I was less worried about if it fit into our old sound."

This statement is borne out across the whole album, which while very much embodying the core Allegaeon sound that has drawn fans in over the course of their impressive career, it pushes into new territory, and does so with unerring confidence. "Thematically, this record is all about contrast, and the music reflects that perfectly," says McShane. "The vocals are heavier than ever, but there are also more clean sections. The drums are faster than ever but also more dynamic, and the guitar playing is lower and slower than on most previous albums, but also provides long, melodic and beautiful sections throughout."

Apoptosis tracklisting:

"Parthenogenesis"

"Interphase // Meiosis"

"Extremophiles (B)"

"The Secular Age"

"Exothermic Chemical Combustion"

"Extremophiles (A)"

"Metaphobia"

"Tsunami and Submergence"

"Colors of the Currents"

"Stellar Tidal Disruption"

"Apoptosis"

"Extremophiles (B)" video:

"Stellar Tidal Disruption" video: